Jones Co. caretaker arrested in alleged exploitation case

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman is accused of making over $6,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on a vulnerable adult’s credit card.

Earlier this month, Kelsey Bradshaw was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of exploitation.

According to JCSD, Bradshaw allegedly used the credit card of the senior she took care of to make over $6,000 worth of charges over a several-month-long period.

JCSD Sergeant J.D. Carter is the lead investigator on the case.

