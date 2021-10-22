Win Stuff
Jones Co. caretaker arrested in alleged exploitation case

Kelsey Bradshaw was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of...
Kelsey Bradshaw was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of exploitation.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman is accused of making over $6,000 worth of unauthorized purchases on a vulnerable adult’s credit card.

Earlier this month, Kelsey Bradshaw was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of exploitation.

According to JCSD, Bradshaw allegedly used the credit card of the senior she took care of to make over $6,000 worth of charges over a several-month-long period.

JCSD Sergeant J.D. Carter is the lead investigator on the case.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

