Human remains found in Itawamba County confirmed to be those of missing man, Marc Cobb

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The human remains found on October 4 by two boys in Itawamba County have been confirmed to be those of missing man, Marc Cobb.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson says a skull, clothes, bones and other evidence was collected. The remains were found along Highway 25 South in the Tilden community.

Cobb was last seen on Jan. 12, 2020, at American’s Inn on Access Road in Fulton. He was reported missing after he did not go to his job or contact his family.

The cause of death is to be determined.

This is the second set of human remains found in the county in just a matter of months.

In September, the remains of Jamie Wright were found by a logging crew in a remote area. Wright had been missing since Thanksgiving weekend in 2008.

