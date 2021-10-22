Hattiesburg’s Keg & Barrel hosts annual Avenues pumpkin carving contest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Avenues in Hattiesburg continued its build-up to Halloween Thursday with what was called “The Largest Pumpkin Carving in the Gulf South.”

Dozens of people took part in the friendly competition at the Keg & Barrel.

A $10 entry fee got participants a pumpkin and everything needed to carve.

Funds raised paid for the nearly 100 pumpkins purchased for the event.

Six-year-old Andrew Venable was one of the participants.

“(It’s going) really good, pretty good,” he said when asked about the contest. “So, I’m doing two vampire teeth and death eyes, easy.”

“I’ve made a smiley face emoji, I guess, kind of,” said Tiffany Wilson, another participant from Lucedale. “I didn’t really have a plan coming out tonight, but this is what we turned out with.”

On Thursday, Oct. 28, The Avenues will host its annual Halloween Parade on Hardy Street.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.