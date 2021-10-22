Win Stuff
Hattiesburg and Wayne County brawl in region 3-5A

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Despite an 0-4 start to the season, there was never any panic for the Hattiesburg Tigers.

Hattiesburg sits in third place of region 3-5A with a record of 3-5 (3-1 region). In a tie for first is West Jones and the Tigers’ Friday opponent Wayne County.

Five teams will be fighting for four playoff spots in the final four weeks.

“The last couple weeks it’s been hard games,” said Hattiesburg senior linebacker Dillon Crowell. “We’ve come together as a team, playing together, trusting in the coaches. It just seems like everybody’s buying in.”

“For us, over the last few weeks, it’s been more about Hattiesburg,” said head coach Tony Vance. “Let’s prepare for our opponent but let’s make sure we work on Hattiesburg. At this stretch of the season it’s all about execution, taking care of the football and playing with a high level of confidence. Hoping the ball bounce your way. Sometimes you better be lucky, you’d rather be lucky than good.”

Game of the Week: Laurel at West Jones
