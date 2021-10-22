Hattiesburg announces 5th annual ‘Make A Difference’ day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is getting ready to host the 5th annual “Make A Difference” Day.

The purpose of the event is to bring the community together through service events.

“It’s been something that we’ve continually tried, to challenge and elevate our game, to try and get more people involved; to look around, see what’s going on in their community, see what the needs are and then go do something about it,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

There will be several groups all over the city to help pick up litter. Some of the groups will be helping with beautification projects.

“We hope that days of service and days of taking ownership and involvement in your community are not one-day things. We hope they inspire people to go and make this part of their regular lifestyle,” says Barker.

The events kick off Friday.

“Tomorrow, Merchants company will kick off the weekend doing their annual cleanup down Edward Street. And then on Saturday, we’ll have several student groups, Mayor’s Youth Council, they’ll also be doing projects as well. And so we hope to see groups of people around our city who are taking ownership over their community and realizing the impact they can have individually and collectively,” says Barker.

