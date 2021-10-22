Win Stuff
Forrest County Prosecutor David Myers passes away

((Source: Raycom Media))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM has learned Forrest County Prosecutor David Myers passed away overnight.

Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan confirmed the death to WDAM on Friday morning.

“David Myers was a dedicated servant of Forrest County and a friend to many who will definitely be sorely missed,” Hogan said.

Funeral arrangements for Myers had not been announced at the time of this writing.

