Forrest County Prosecutor David Myers passes away

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM has learned Forrest County Prosecutor David Myers passed away overnight.

Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan confirmed the death to WDAM on Friday morning.

“David Myers was a dedicated servant of Forrest County and a friend to many who will definitely be sorely missed,” Hogan said.

Funeral arrangements for Myers had not been announced at the time of this writing.

