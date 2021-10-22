FCSO asks for help in locating missing Petal teenager
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
According to FCSO, 14-year-old Dazia Hall, of Petal, has been missing since Friday, Oct. 15.
If anyone has information on Dazia’s whereabouts or knows who she may be with, contact FCSO at (601) 544-7800, and request to speak with an investigator.
