Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, get rid of old medications

(WBAY Staff)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can get rid of old medications Saturday, October 23.

It’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. No liquids or syringes will be accepted.

The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts the free event each year to help you safely get rid of unneeded medications that can quickly become a gateway to addiction.

It’s part of a national effort to fight the U.S. Opioid Epidemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year, marking the most significant number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year.

Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020.

Take Back Day has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Find the DEA drop-off location nearest you here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarlo Glover, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather Thursday...
Waynesboro man charged with shooting, killing stepfather
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight...
Man accused of starting fight outside Laurel daycare
According to MDOT, the crash happened near Exit 67A in Hattiesburg.
Crash slowed NB traffic on I-59

Latest News

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 501,097...
MSDH: New COVID cases dip beneath 400 Friday
Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many groups are hosting public trick-or-treating...
LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Pine Belt
Kelsey Bradshaw was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of...
Jones Co. caretaker arrested in alleged exploitation case
FILE - In this March 8, 2011 file photo, revelers throw beads from the balcony of the Royal...
Mardi Gras will roll in 2022, barring any dramatic changes: mayor