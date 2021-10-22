Club Empire to remain closed permanently

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Club Empire in Hattiesburg will remain closed permanently.

The City of Hattiesburg and the owner of the club, Stacy Daniels, came to an agreement about the club’s fate in court Friday morning.

The Hattiesburg City Council voted in September to declare Club Empire a public nuisance because of numerous police calls to the property. According to the city, police had been called to the club around 75 times over the past five years.

A Forrest County Chancery Court judge granted a temporary restraining order on Oct. 15 directing the club to close its doors.

Under Friday’s agreement, Daniels will be allowed back onto the club’s property. If Daniels decides to sell the property, it cannot be purchased by any of his partner companies involved in the club.

The agreement also places restrictions on the building that will not allow it to reopen as a nightclub in the future, even if it is sold.

