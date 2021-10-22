Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Club Empire to remain closed permanently

Club Empire in Hattiesburg will remain closed permanently.
Club Empire in Hattiesburg will remain closed permanently.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Club Empire in Hattiesburg will remain closed permanently.

The City of Hattiesburg and the owner of the club, Stacy Daniels, came to an agreement about the club’s fate in court Friday morning.

The Hattiesburg City Council voted in September to declare Club Empire a public nuisance because of numerous police calls to the property. According to the city, police had been called to the club around 75 times over the past five years.

A Forrest County Chancery Court judge granted a temporary restraining order on Oct. 15 directing the club to close its doors.

Under Friday’s agreement, Daniels will be allowed back onto the club’s property. If Daniels decides to sell the property, it cannot be purchased by any of his partner companies involved in the club.

The agreement also places restrictions on the building that will not allow it to reopen as a nightclub in the future, even if it is sold.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarlo Glover, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather Thursday...
Waynesboro man charged with shooting, killing stepfather
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight...
Man accused of starting fight outside Laurel daycare
According to MDOT, the crash happened near Exit 67A in Hattiesburg.
Crash slowed NB traffic on I-59

Latest News

Forrest County Prosecutor David Myers passes away
"The Largest Pumpkin Carving in the Gulf South" took place Thursday at the Keg & Barrel.
Hattiesburg’s Keg & Barrel hosts annual Avenues pumpkin carving contest
The event will include the wine and beer tasting as well as have food for those who attend.
R3SM to host wine and beer tasting event in December
The parade route circled around the Brown Circle Apartment Complex and those who attended were...
Laurel Housing Authority holds annual Breast Cancer Awareness Parade