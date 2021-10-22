Win Stuff
Boujee Boss local-pop up shops expands in Turtle Creek Mall

Local business owner hosts pop-up shops and small business education
Terrell opened the Boujee Boss pop-up market in the summer of 2021.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Danyella Terrell founded the Boujee Boss pop-up market in her boutique to provide space for local small businesses to sell their goods and meet customers in person.

Now, after a few months in one location at the Turtle Creek Mall, she’s expanding.

Terrell has her own boutique in the space at Turtle Creek Mall where she has been hosting small business pop-ups and seminar classes all in one location.

This Black Friday, she’s ready to debut a storefront exclusively for hosting pop-ups with a seminar classroom in the back. She will keep the original location as her own boutique.

“So come Black Friday weekend through Dec. 24, this particular location will be full of vendors, only small businesses throughout the State of Mississippi, some from Louisiana. I got one from Atlanta coming in, an NFL chef coming in. So this particular space will be full of vendors who have set up their small business to promote their business, their brand,” Terrell explains.

Terrell says as a small business owner herself, she is excited to continue growing the community of entrepreneurs who can learn from each other.

“We’ve done financial fitness, we’ve done business banking, which talked about the importance of having a business bank account. We’ve talked about other financial things such as CPA talk with preparing for starting a business legit, as well as tax talk, which talks about what papers you’ll need in order to file your taxes,” says Terrell.

She says the community classes at the pop-up shop are about connecting business owners with the resources and knowledge they need to succeed.

“We’ve helped them get their website up and rolling, I haven’t done it myself but I’m able to connect them with the resources who can help them get their website up. Some of it has been asking questions as far as how to package something, how to ship something appropriately, how to get your taxes straight because as a small business,” says Terrell. “It’s cool for you to take cash or Cash App, but you know some banks aren’t accepting your Cash App and catch up does not add taxes to it, so just encouraging them and providing that information and resources to them for that.”

The new location, next to Ulta Beauty and across from Journey’s Kids, will be open Thursdays through Sundays, starting Black Friday weekend.

Terrell says her own ‘Berry Boujee Boutique,’ housed on the other end of the mall at the original location, will be open all week.

“I am excited that not only do I have an opportunity to engage customers to come from this end of the mile to the other end of the mall, but to spotlight the other vendors who are here. I’m hoping that they’ll shop local, and you know, so we can keep that money in our community,” says Terrell.

You can learn more about Terrell’s pop-up availability and classes, and find out how to contact her here.

