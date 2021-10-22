Bay Springs hires new community development director

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bay Springs residents should prepare for some fun times ahead. The town’s new community development director Megan Swede has big plans.

“My job is to help businesses succeed in a small town as well as keeping it beautiful and lively,” says Swede.

Swede started her new job as the Bay Springs community development director two months ago.

“I work on behalf of the chamber to bring events, participate in local gatherings and ribbon cuttings,” says Swede.

Swede had her foot on the gas since her first day on the job. She says her days have been very busy.

“So, I’m so excited. I think this just brings the community closer, and after not having anything to do for a year, you finally can do events,” says Swede.

Her first big event will be on Oct. 28 as she’s planning the annual “Trick-or-Treat on Brick Street.”

“Every year, over 750 kids come in their costumes. Local businesses set up booths with candy and treats all down Brick Street. Businesses will have the opportunity to win cash prizes for the best-decorated booth,” says Swede.

However, that’s not the only thing coming up on the schedule. Swede has events lined up for the next few months.

“We’ve got the Christmas parade and then some other things we’re trying to plan. Bear with us but I’m excited, I’m trying to get as much in as possible without overwhelming everybody,” says Swede.

If you have ideas or you’d like to volunteer, Swede says you can give her a call at Bay Springs City Hall at (601) 764-4112.

