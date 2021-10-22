Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

200 Mt. Gilead-Improve Water Association customers on boil-water notice

The company will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.
The company will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two hundred Mt. Gilead-Improve Water Association customers in Columbia are under a boil-water notice.

The notice will affect residents from the intersection of Gates Road and Old Sebe Watts Road to the intersection of Gates Road and Russell Road. It will also include customers on Gates Road and Russell Road and all adjacent Roads.

The water notice was issued after a water line repair.

The company will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeMarlo Glover, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather Thursday...
Waynesboro man charged with shooting, killing stepfather
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight...
Man accused of starting fight outside Laurel daycare
According to MDOT, the crash happened near Exit 67A in Hattiesburg.
Crash slowed NB traffic on I-59

Latest News

David Williams, Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes...
Jones Co. father, teenage son arrested after multi-state crime spree
Forrest County Prosecutor David Myers passes away
Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 10/22
Patrick's Friday AM Forecast 10/22
Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance
Hattiesburg and Wayne County brawl in region 3-5A