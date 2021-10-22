200 Mt. Gilead-Improve Water Association customers on boil-water notice

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two hundred Mt. Gilead-Improve Water Association customers in Columbia are under a boil-water notice.

The notice will affect residents from the intersection of Gates Road and Old Sebe Watts Road to the intersection of Gates Road and Russell Road. It will also include customers on Gates Road and Russell Road and all adjacent Roads.

The water notice was issued after a water line repair.

The company will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.