Waynesboro man accused of shooting, killing stepfather

On Thursday around 2:30 a.m., the Waynesboro Police Department received calls of a shooting near Barnett Street.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather this morning in Waynesboro.

On Thursday around 2:30 a.m., the Waynesboro Police Department received calls of a shooting near Barnett Street.

According to Don Hopkins, the Commander of Criminal Investigations at the Waynesboro Police Department, officers found 43-year-old Kevin Smith outside his home suffering from multiple gunshots.

Smith was taken to Wayne General Hospital where he later died.

DeMarlo A’Chanceyone Glover, the victim’s stepson, turned himself into Waynesboro police in connection to the shooting, according to Hopkins.

Glover was taken into custody at the Wayne County Detention Center and will be charged with premeditated first-degree murder, said Hopkins.

Glover has not yet made his initial appearance in court, which may be scheduled for later Thursday or Friday.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

