Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Signal outage delays traffic near Weathersby Rd.

A traffic light signal outage is causing delays on U.S. Highway 98 at Weathersby Road near the...
A traffic light signal outage is causing delays on U.S. Highway 98 at Weathersby Road near the Turtle Creek Mall.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic light signal outage is causing delays on U.S. Highway 98 at Weathersby Road near the Turtle Creek Mall.

According to MDOT, both directions of traffic are affected. Drivers should expect some delays.

Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.

MDOT expects the issue to be resolved around noon.

This story will be updated when more info is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen
Mark Gressett
Silver Alert canceled for 58-year-old Laurel man
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed Laurel’s newest...
Community reacts to vandalized mural in Laurel
A house on West Fourth Street caught fire Wednesday morning.
Lamar County firefighters pull double duty Wednesday morning

Latest News

Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins said troopers responded to the crash...
Pedestrian killed in collision in Perry Co. Sunday morning
A portion of the construction site on Central Avenue in Laurel is covered in water.
Damaged water line floods construction zone in downtown Laurel
According to an order filed on Oct. 15, the owners of Club Empire will be forced to keep the...
Restraining order extended again for Hub City nightclub