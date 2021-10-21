TRAFFIC ALERT: Signal outage delays traffic near Weathersby Rd.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic light signal outage is causing delays on U.S. Highway 98 at Weathersby Road near the Turtle Creek Mall.

According to MDOT, both directions of traffic are affected. Drivers should expect some delays.

Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.

MDOT expects the issue to be resolved around noon.

This story will be updated when more info is provided.

