TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash stalls NB traffic on I-59

According to MDOT, the crash happened near Exit 67A in Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The left lane on Interstate 59 northbound is blocked due to a crash.

According to MDOT, the crash happened near Exit 67A in Hattiesburg.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 59 appears to be backed up to the Highway 98 exit ramp.

MDOT expects the issue to be resolved around 6:30 p.m.

Drivers should use caution or avoid this area if they can.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

