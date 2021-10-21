TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash stalls NB traffic on I-59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The left lane on Interstate 59 northbound is blocked due to a crash.

According to MDOT, the crash happened near Exit 67A in Hattiesburg.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 59 appears to be backed up to the Highway 98 exit ramp.

MDOT expects the issue to be resolved around 6:30 p.m.

Drivers should use caution or avoid this area if they can.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

