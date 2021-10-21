Supply chain interruptions affecting Hattiesburg charity

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local charities often get their bulk food donations from community store partners. Therefore, supply chain disruptions that leave some shelves empty at stores, are also causing empty shelves in food pantries and soup kitchens.

Executive Director at Christian Services in Hattiesburg, Maggie West, says they partner with groceries including Sam’s Club, Walmart, Corner Market and Winn Dixie.

“Our Hattiesburg community is amazing. And when they have excess, they can send it to us because we can use it pretty quickly, right, so it doesn’t go out of date, they can’t sell it as fast as we can prepare 4,200 meals right, and so it’s just been a win-win that the food doesn’t go to waste, and we’re able to turn that around and feed a lot of people. Well as you know supply is down, excess is down. So what we get is down,” West explains.

West says the Christian Services soup kitchen provides 4,200 hot meals every weekday, and the agency does its best to provide a balanced meal every time.

“So we were trying to be very, very good stewards of what we’re given and we always are. But it’s just a time where we have to take that extra moment to make sure that we’re being really good stewards of the donations we do get and supply is just trickling down, you know, if it affects the store to you, to any donations we get,” West continues.

West says Christian Services received around 200,000 pounds of food donations in their first quarter, compared to last quarter only about 100,000 pounds of food donations. She explains that Christian Services is a part of a network of local non-profits that share excess donations with each other to make sure the food is given to people who need it.

“Part of our abundant harvest, which is what we call that program where the food comes in and the food goes out, is that in addition to what we use, we usually share that with the community and lots of other agencies. I mean it really is a trickle-down, because then we give our abundant harvest to other agencies in the area, and now we’re kind of having to watch that as well and so it’s going to even, it’s gonna affect even more people,” she explains.

West says Christian Services are still able to provide their families with their scheduled food boxes and daily soup kitchen plates but asks that anyone who can, please consider donating.

“I know God’s gonna provide, we’re gonna keep feeding, and I know we’re gonna be blessed and we haven’t stopped feeding. We’re just aware that it’s less, but we will never not feed somebody. So we have the hot meals every day between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. and then we have emergency food boxes,” she says.

You can host a food drive in your community or organization and Christian Services will pick up the goods. You can also make a monetary donation to help the non-profit purchase bulk items. Christian Services can be reached at: (601) 582-5683

Soup kitchen needs include:

Canned vegetables - large or small cans

Starches - such as mashed potatoes

Spaghetti noodles and sauce

Fresh fruit and vegetables

Food pantry needs include:

Canned vegetables

Canned meat

Spaghetti noodles and sauce

Canned fruit

Ravioli

Chili

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Oatmeal/Grits

