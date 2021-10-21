Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Agencies including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Prisons conducted a shakedown at the Hinds County Detention Center on Wednesday evening.

According to Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler, several law enforcement personnel were at the detention center, including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, SWAT and Bureau of Prisons.

Contraband, drugs, cellphones and shanks were all discovered during the search.

This comes days after inmate Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in POD A of the Raymond Detention Center.

A preliminary investigation determined that Richardson was a victim of an assault by several other detainees.

Richardson experienced a medical episode that led to his death.

