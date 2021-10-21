Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Agencies including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Prisons conducted a shakedown at the Hinds County Detention Center on Wednesday evening.

According to Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler, several law enforcement personnel were at the detention center, including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, SWAT and Bureau of Prisons.

Contraband, drugs, cellphones and shanks were all discovered during the search.

This comes days after inmate Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in POD A of the Raymond Detention Center.

A preliminary investigation determined that Richardson was a victim of an assault by several other detainees.

Richardson experienced a medical episode that led to his death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen
Mark Gressett
Silver Alert canceled for 58-year-old Laurel man
A house on West Fourth Street caught fire Wednesday morning.
Lamar County firefighters pull double duty Wednesday morning
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed Laurel’s newest...
Community reacts to vandalized mural in Laurel

Latest News

Thanks to a statewide drop in COVID-19 cases, Mississippi prisons will once again allow...
Mississippi prisons reopen to visitation as state’s COVID cases trend downward
Narcan spray is provided to Jones County Sheriff's Department through a grant by the...
Possible overdose prevented in Jones County
Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center
Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center
Columbia High School football
Columbia, Poplarville prepare for region 7-4A battle
Columbia High School football
Columbia, Poplarville prepare for region 7-4A battle