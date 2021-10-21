Possible overdose prevented in Jones County

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – For the second time in a week, a Jones County Sgt. Jeff Monk provided Narcan to an individual believed to be overdosing.

Monk was in the Rustin community Wednesday night when a medical call came in about a man who was not breathing.

Upon arrivals, EMR’s began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and a dual dose of Narcan was administered by Monk.

A single dose of Narcan was given later by Powers Volunteer Fire Department EMR Nathan Poole.

The patient regained vital functions before the arrival of EMServ Ambulance Service.

“(Wednesday) night was another example of the excellent teamwork we enjoy in Jones County between deputies, volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel.

“These dedicated community servants gave it their all to give this individual a chance to survive.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel are provided nasal Narcan through a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health

