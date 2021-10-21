Pine Hills Archaeology Expo to be held at Shelby Friday

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’ve ever wanted to know more about arrowheads or pottery or anything else you may have found in the ground, you might want to make your way to Camp Shelby Friday.

Many experts will be on hand at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum to help you learn more about recovered artifacts.

It’s all part of the Pine Hills Archaeology Expo.

It’s free and open to the public.

It’ll feature several exhibits of artifacts, including some from the Antebellum period in Mississippi and others found at Camp Shelby.

“We’d love for you to come, bring you artifacts, and we’ll be able to identify that, kind of tell you what it’s made of, kind of what it dates to, so just give you a little bit of the history behind the artifacts, if you need to know that,” said Rita McCarty, manager of the Cultural Resources Program in the Mississippi National Guard.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s hosted by the Mississippi Archaeological Association.

