Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Pine Hills Archaeology Expo to be held at Shelby Friday

The Pine Hills Archaeology Expo will be held Friday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mississippi...
The Pine Hills Archaeology Expo will be held Friday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’ve ever wanted to know more about arrowheads or pottery or anything else you may have found in the ground, you might want to make your way to Camp Shelby Friday.

Many experts will be on hand at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum to help you learn more about recovered artifacts.

It’s all part of the Pine Hills Archaeology Expo.

It’s free and open to the public.

It’ll feature several exhibits of artifacts, including some from the Antebellum period in Mississippi and others found at Camp Shelby.

“We’d love for you to come, bring you artifacts, and we’ll be able to identify that, kind of tell you what it’s made of, kind of what it dates to, so just give you a little bit of the history behind the artifacts, if you need to know that,” said Rita McCarty, manager of the Cultural Resources Program in the Mississippi National Guard.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s hosted by the Mississippi Archaeological Association.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen
Mark Gressett
Silver Alert canceled for 58-year-old Laurel man
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed Laurel’s newest...
Community reacts to vandalized mural in Laurel

Latest News

The closure of the North 28th Avenue bridge will create some traffic flow issues in the short...
Hattiesburg closes bridge at N. 28th Avenue
The Collins Fire Department will use most of the funds from a $100,000 Homeland Security grant...
Collins Fire Dept. gets $100K grant for heavy transport truck
Christian Services shelves are emptier than usual.
Supply chain interruptions affecting Hattiesburg charity
The new department leaders also recognized Hattiesburg police employees who got promotions...
Hattiesburg police chief, assistant chief take oaths of office