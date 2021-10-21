Partly cloudy skies later this afternoon with sunny skies this weekend.

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and fog with temps in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning with sunshine later this afternoon. As tray shower can’t be ruled out today but most of us will be dry. Highs will be in the low this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be nice and sunny! Highs will top out into the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for those Friday Night Football Games. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s.

This weekend will be great! Skies will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on both day will be into the low 80s.

Clouds will move on Monday as a system passes by, giving us a slight chance of rain. A much larger storms system will move through next Wednesday, giving us a better chance of rain and thunderstorms.

