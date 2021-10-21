MSU president given 4-year extension

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum received a four-year contract extension that not only will take him through the 2024-25 fiscal year but also cement his status as the school’s second-longest-serving president.

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of Institutions of Higher Learning formally voted to renew the contract Thursday.

The extension will pay Keenum “at his present compensation,” but the College Board “authorized the private Mississippi State University Foundation _ at its discretion _ to structure and invest in a retention plan for Dr. Keenum.”

College Board President J. Walt Starr said setting up a compensation plan through the MSU Foundation for Keenum worked out for all concerned.

“As president of the Mississippi IHL Board, I strongly believe that this plan reflects very positively on Dr. Keenum and his leadership team at MSU … ,” Starr said in a statement. “While Dr. Keenum did not seek a pay increase or other compensation, the Board sees the wisdom in taking steps to invest in retaining the effective and visionary leadership that Dr. Keenum has brought to MSU.

“It is wise on the Foundation’s part to incentivize stability and continuity in leadership as the institution moves forward. "

The Foundation’s retention plan relies on private dollars.

Keenum, who is 13th year serving as the school’s top administrator, surpassed the late Donald W. Zacharias’ 12 1/2 -year tenure (1985-1997) earlier this year.

At 19 years, only founding MSU president, Stephen Lee, had a longer tenure.

Starr said Keenum has overseen a time of growth in Starkville, running through a list of accomplishments, including historic highs in:

Undergraduate and graduate enrollment

University endowment

External research funding

Scholarship offerings

Diversity and inclusion attainment

New construction and renovations

Expansion of online education capacity

·Dramatic expansion of the university’s physical plant including utilities, parking, dining space and student amenities

First NCAA national championship in a major sport after competing in three other national championship contests.

