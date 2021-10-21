MSDH: New COVID cases dip beneath 425 Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that less than 425 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Thursday that 422 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Nine new deaths were reported Thursday, all occurring on Oct. 20, including one in each of Forrest and Marion counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 500,708 and 9,977, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 56,054 COVID-19 cases and 1,023 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,287 cases, 94 deaths

Forrest: 13,447 cases, 251 deaths

Jasper: 3,299 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,838 cases, 242 deaths

Lamar: 10,508 cases, 135 deaths

Marion: 4,225 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,053 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,397 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 474,529 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,935,498 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,360,364 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

To date, 3,927,386 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

