Mississippi prisons reopen to visitation as state’s COVID cases trend downward

Thanks to a statewide drop in COVID-19 cases, Mississippi prisons will once again allow...
Thanks to a statewide drop in COVID-19 cases, Mississippi prisons will once again allow visitors beginning November 1, 2021.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Thanks to a statewide drop in COVID-19 cases, Mississippi prisons will once again allow visitors beginning November 1, 2021.

The state’s prisons closed to visitors on July 27 for safety reasons as Mississippi saw a dramatic spike in COVID cases.

“The decision is based on discussions with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, community data from the Mississippi Department of Health and MDOC Medical Providers, as well as MDOC’s vaccine administration at each facility. COVID cases are trending down and we feel visitation is safe for inmates with the COVID protocols we have in place.” Deputy Commissioner of Institutions Jeworski Mallett explained.

Those protocols include requiring visitors to social distance, wear masks, have their temperatures checked at entry points and answer a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entry. Inmates will also have to wear masks and be checked for temperature. Visitation areas will be sanitized with electrostatic sprayers and will have hand sanitizing stations.

“Given the drop in COVID cases, it is appropriate and beneficial for inmates to be able to see their relatives and reopening will also allow for them to participate in more programs,” MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said. “We’re trying to return to normal but not too fast. Fortunately, we had some of the lowest rates of inmate COVID cases in the nation and it’s because we took the initiative to sanitize and vaccinate.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

