Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.

Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said the shooting happened around 11 a.m.

Cox said one person was shot and is being treated for injuries. Two others are in custody, and a firearm has been recovered, according to the chief.

Cox said it appears the shooting happened between two vehicles.

WDAM 7 has a reporter headed to the scene. We will update this story with more details as they become available.

