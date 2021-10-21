Lamar County shooting victim identified

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ The name of the man slain Saturday afternoon at a residence on WPA Road was released by the Lamar County coroner.

Blake Matherne said the shooting victim was Michael Boatner of Sumrall. Neither an age nor time of death was given.

Rodney Davell Thomas Jr.., 26, was arrested Saturday night and charged with murder in Boatner’s death. He remains in the Lamar County Jail.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said shortly after 1 p .m.. Saturday, a medical call had come into dispatch, saying a white male was laying behind a residence in the 400 block of WPA Road.

When first responders responded, it did not take them long to determine that the man was dead and “that foul play was involved,” Rigel said.

Rigel said the Hattiesburg Police Department’s crime scene unit and Lamar County investigators responded and determined that the man had been shot.

“We determined that the male was indeed deceased, probably in his early 50′s and that the body had gunshot wounds,” Rigel said.

Rigel said Thomas, who goes by the nickname “DJ,” was arrested on WPA Road about 9 p.m. Saturday.

