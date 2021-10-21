Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Man accused of starting fight outside Laurel daycare

Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight...
Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight with two contract workers, Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio, outside of The Children’s Depot on Lower Myrick Road, according to a news release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.(Jones County Sheriffs Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man was arrested Thursday for causing a disturbance at a Laurel daycare, Jones County deputies said.

Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight with two contract workers, Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio, outside of The Children’s Depot on Lower Myrick Road, according to a news release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the fight happened after Brand tried to grab Del Rio outside the daycare, and both men fought with Brand to keep him from entering the building.

No children or staff members, including the Del Rio and Clark, sustained injuries.

“Great job by Spencer Clark and Stephen Del Rio in stopping Robert Brand from entering the daycare building,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “They contained the threat until our deputies and investigators arrived on the scene. I’m sure there are a number of parents and family of children at the daycare and staff members at The Children’s Depot who greatly appreciate their courage and willingness to act.”

Kalob Broadway, a new graduate from the Jones County Law Enforcement Training Academy as a part-time law enforcement officer, happened to pass by the daycare and also helped restrain Brand.

Brand was treated at the scene by Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders and by EMServ Ambulance Service Medics.

He has since been transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility for booking.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen
Mark Gressett
Silver Alert canceled for 58-year-old Laurel man
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed Laurel’s newest...
Community reacts to vandalized mural in Laurel

Latest News

Gabby Petito STILL
Timeline: Remains found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park identified as those of Brian Laundrie
A spokesperson at Dandy Dan’s said the driver’s foot got stuck on the gas pedal.
SUV drives through Dandy Dan’s Chevron window in Hattiesburg
MSU President Mark Keenum received a four-year contract extension Thursday by vote of the State...
MSU president given 4-year extension
On Thursday around 2:30 a.m., the Waynesboro Police Department received calls of a shooting...
Waynesboro man accused of shooting, killing stepfather