Hattiesburg police chief, assistant chief take oaths of office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg officially has its first female police chief. Thursday morning, Mayor Toby Barker swore in Hattiesburg chief and assistant chief at Jackie Dole Sherril community center.

Chief Peggy Sealy and Assistant Chief Hardy Sims took their oaths of office in front of family, friends and city officials.

Sealy, who has been acting as interim chief Anthony Parker retired, was officially confirmed to her appointment as chief in August.

“It’s a great feeling to have this support from the community, from surrounding law enforcement agencies that we work together with closely each and every day, it’s a great feeling,” says Sealy.

“I did not see myself being assistant chief, but over the years, I knew it was coming and just had to be patient, and I am really grateful for the opportunity to be this city’s assistant chief of police,” says Sims.

Former Hattiesburg police chief and current Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims was one of many law enforcement representatives at the ceremony.

“In any agency where you see somebody who works their way up through the ranks, starting as a patrolman and ending up in the chief of assistant chief position, it speaks volumes of them, their character, their work ethic, their dedication…so I’m very very proud of them,” shares Sheriff Sims.

The new department leaders also took time during the ceremony to recognize Hattiesburg police employees who got promotions during the past year.

“These are the upcoming leaders of the Hattiesburg police department so it was a great honor to recognize them in front of everyone today,” says Sealy.

“I look forward to being able to mentor and grow some of our young officers, our young supervisors to get them ready and capable of filling in the shoes of the administration such as the roles of chief and assistant chief,” says Sims.

Sealy and Sims say community policing is important to them and if you have questions about their department or service in your neighborhood, you’re invited to reach out to them and learn more.

