Hattiesburg closes bridge at N. 28th Avenue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The City of Hattiesburg closed a bridge on North 28th Avenue at the end of business on Thursday because of safety concerns.

The bridge, just off the access road fronting U.S 49 south and just south of Foxfire Drive.

Structural issues were discovered while reviewing drainage conditions in the area.

On Thursday, a third-party bridge inspection team arrived with devices that could measure wood rot and degradation. The group of structural engineers determined quickly that the bridge would need to be closed immediately to travelers with a recommendation for reconstruction.

The bridge was closed off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Additional stretches of North 28th Avenue also were closed off to thru traffic.

Signage indicating the shutdown will be posted at the intersection of Sims Road /North 28th Avenue, detouring to North 31st Avenue, as well as at the intersection of West 7th Street/North 28th Avenue, detouring to North 31st Avenue.

Detour signs will be posted to present the best routes possible while avoiding this area. These routes include:

· Residents living north of the bridge will be rerouted to Sims Road, with access to West Seventh Street by way of North 31st Avenue

· Residents living south of the bridge will have clear access to West Seventh Street. North 31st Avenue can be taken from West 7th Street if there is a need to travel north

· Residents living on Hillside Drive will be able to turn north on North 28th Avenue, but not south.

No timetable was given Thursday as to how long the project might take or how much it will take to reconstruct the bridge.

