Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg closes bridge at N. 28th Avenue

The closure of the North 28th Avenue bridge will create some traffic flow issues in the short...
The closure of the North 28th Avenue bridge will create some traffic flow issues in the short term for through traffic.(City of Hattiesburg Communications)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The City of Hattiesburg closed a bridge on North 28th Avenue at the end of business on Thursday because of safety concerns.

The bridge, just off the access road fronting U.S 49 south and just south of Foxfire Drive.

Structural issues were discovered while reviewing drainage conditions in the area.

On Thursday, a third-party bridge inspection team arrived with devices that could measure wood rot and degradation. The group of structural engineers determined quickly that the bridge would need to be closed immediately to travelers with a recommendation for reconstruction.

The bridge was closed off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Additional stretches of North 28th Avenue also were closed off to thru traffic.

Map of area affected by North 28th Avenue bridge closure

Signage indicating the shutdown will be posted at the intersection of Sims Road /North 28th Avenue, detouring to North 31st Avenue, as well as at the intersection of West 7th Street/North 28th Avenue, detouring to North 31st Avenue.

Detour signs will be posted to present the best routes possible while avoiding this area. These routes include:

· Residents living north of the bridge will be rerouted to Sims Road, with access to West Seventh Street by way of North 31st Avenue

· Residents living south of the bridge will have clear access to West Seventh Street. North 31st Avenue can be taken from West 7th Street if there is a need to travel north

· Residents living on Hillside Drive will be able to turn north on North 28th Avenue, but not south.

No timetable was given Thursday as to how long the project might take or how much it will take to reconstruct the bridge.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen
Mark Gressett
Silver Alert canceled for 58-year-old Laurel man
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed Laurel’s newest...
Community reacts to vandalized mural in Laurel

Latest News

The Pine Hills Archaeology Expo will be held Friday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mississippi...
Pine Hills Archaeology Expo to be held at Shelby Friday
The Collins Fire Department will use most of the funds from a $100,000 Homeland Security grant...
Collins Fire Dept. gets $100K grant for heavy transport truck
Christian Services shelves are emptier than usual.
Supply chain interruptions affecting Hattiesburg charity
The new department leaders also recognized Hattiesburg police employees who got promotions...
Hattiesburg police chief, assistant chief take oaths of office