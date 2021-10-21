Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Forrest County fire department get Firehouse Subs’ grant money

North Forrest station debuts two new state-of-the-art extrication tools
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department has two new life-saving tools thanks to grant money from Firehouse Subs.

The $25,000 Firehouse Subs’ Public Safety grant purchased two battery-powered vehicle extrication tools. The tools are used to quickly and safely extricate victims from car accidents and structural collapses.

Chief Brandon Odom and Assistant Chief Billy Hoggard say the tools are much needed and will help them better serve the people of Forrest County.

Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown describes the new battery-powered tools as state-of-the-art equipment.

“This is going to replace some of our older equipment that’s been in service for over 15 years. It will allow us quicker access to the patients. These tools do not have to be hooked up to a power unit, so it’s very much needed. And we couldn’t get these types of tools without the support of our community, without the support of businesses around the area. They really do play a big part in funding the volunteer fire departments,” Brown explains.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen
Mark Gressett
Silver Alert canceled for 58-year-old Laurel man
Officers discovered that 45-year-old Chad Slade had broken into the church through a doorway.
HPD arrests Hattiesburg man for burglary at Venture Church
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Gabby Petito STILL
Timeline: Remains found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park next to items belonging to Brian Laundrie
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed Laurel’s newest...
Community reacts to vandalized mural in Laurel
The Hattiesburg Zoo will be hosting its annual Zoo Boo Halloween Party starting on Saturday,...
Zoo Boo Halloween Party kicks off this weekend
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Pine Belt clinics remind women about breast cancer screenings this October