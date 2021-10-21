Forrest County fire department get Firehouse Subs’ grant money

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department has two new life-saving tools thanks to grant money from Firehouse Subs.

The $25,000 Firehouse Subs’ Public Safety grant purchased two battery-powered vehicle extrication tools. The tools are used to quickly and safely extricate victims from car accidents and structural collapses.

Chief Brandon Odom and Assistant Chief Billy Hoggard say the tools are much needed and will help them better serve the people of Forrest County.

Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown describes the new battery-powered tools as state-of-the-art equipment.

“This is going to replace some of our older equipment that’s been in service for over 15 years. It will allow us quicker access to the patients. These tools do not have to be hooked up to a power unit, so it’s very much needed. And we couldn’t get these types of tools without the support of our community, without the support of businesses around the area. They really do play a big part in funding the volunteer fire departments,” Brown explains.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.