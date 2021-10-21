Win Stuff
Columbia, Poplarville prepare for region 7-4A battle

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for a model of consistency, look to Poplarville.

The Hornets have been to the state championship four times in five years – exactly where Columbia has its sights set on.

Friday’s region 7-4A clash could go a long way in determining who ends up Jackson - both teams enter the game at 7-1 (3-0 region).

The Wildcats have been very balanced on offense this season while the Hornets continue to rely on their bread and butter.

Poplarville’s passed the ball just 36 times compared to 337 rushes for 2,557 yards. Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback believes the Hornets’ successful Wing-T offense comes down to execution and discipline.

“They just play really, really hard,” Bilderback said. “They play a tough brand of football, power football. They execute really well, they’re very disciplined. And they’re well-coached and that’s a credit to [Jay Beech] and their staff. I think success breeds success and you’ve seen that happen and manifest down there at Poplarville. It’s a great challenge for us, we’re excited about it. But it’s definitely going to be a tough challenge.”

“We’re going to have to stick together, be disciplined,” said Columbia senior running back Omar Johnson. “We’re going to have to impose our will – one team, one heartbeat. It goes back to the standards. We’re just going to have to be real disciplined.”



