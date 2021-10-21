Win Stuff
Collins Fire Dept. gets $100K grant for heavy transport truck

The Collins Fire Department will use most of the funds from a $100,000 Homeland Security grant to purchase a large truck to transport heavy equipment.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Fire Department is using a new federal grant to upgrade its capability to transport heavy equipment to fire scenes.

CFD received a $100,000 grant from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.

The funds will go toward the purchase of a large transport truck, known as an emergency response prime mover.

It will be used to haul an industrial fire response unit and other equipment.

The grant money will also pay for some individual equipment for firefighters.

“It was no match on the local side, so it’s a 100 percent grant,” said CFD Chief John Pope. “The funds were provided for the investment of the prime mover transport unit and for personal protective equipment for our responders responding to specialized incidents.”

Pope says if all goes well, the truck could be in service some time next Spring.

