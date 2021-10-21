Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

SUV drives through Dandy Dan’s Chevron window in Hattiesburg

A spokesperson at Dandy Dan’s said the driver’s foot got stuck on the gas pedal.
A spokesperson at Dandy Dan’s said the driver’s foot got stuck on the gas pedal.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A SUV drove through the front window at the Dandy Dan’s Chevron 515 off of Hardy Street on the corner of Carlisle Street and Westover Drive.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson at Dandy Dan’s said the driver’s foot got stuck on the gas pedal.

There are few details available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen
Mark Gressett
Silver Alert canceled for 58-year-old Laurel man
Laurel police are investigating a shooting on 13th Avenue near Interstate 59.
Laurel police investigating shooting on 13th Ave.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed Laurel’s newest...
Community reacts to vandalized mural in Laurel

Latest News

Robert Brand is charged with public drunk and business disturbance after he got into a fight...
Man accused of starting fight outside Laurel daycare
Gabby Petito STILL
Timeline: Remains found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park identified as those of Brian Laundrie
MSU President Mark Keenum received a four-year contract extension Thursday by vote of the State...
MSU president given 4-year extension
On Thursday around 2:30 a.m., the Waynesboro Police Department received calls of a shooting...
Waynesboro man accused of shooting, killing stepfather