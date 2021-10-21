SUV drives through Dandy Dan’s Chevron window in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A SUV drove through the front window at the Dandy Dan’s Chevron 515 off of Hardy Street on the corner of Carlisle Street and Westover Drive.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson at Dandy Dan’s said the driver’s foot got stuck on the gas pedal.

There are few details available at this time.

