Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers.

Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.

Brown says they believe one bullet struck two officers — one in an arm and one in a shoulder.

Police say the officers were taken to a hospital and their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen
Mark Gressett
Silver Alert canceled for 58-year-old Laurel man
A house on West Fourth Street caught fire Wednesday morning.
Lamar County firefighters pull double duty Wednesday morning
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed Laurel’s newest...
Community reacts to vandalized mural in Laurel

Latest News

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
Remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House changing ideas on how to pay for $2 trillion plan
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
Biden: Obligation to seniors
FILE - In this May 14, 2021 file photo, former NFL players Ken Jenkins, right, and Clarence...
NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement