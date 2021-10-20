Zoo Boo Halloween Party kicks off this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The public is invited to come out dressed in their favorite Halloween costume and experience the Pine Belt’s premier spooktacular event.

The Hattiesburg Zoo will be hosting its annual Zoo Boo Halloween Party starting on Saturday, Oct. 23, and running through Oct. 30. Gates will open nightly at 5:30 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m.

Each area of the zoo will have its very own Halloween-themed displays.

Brandi Wilson, Food & Beverage Supervisor for the Hattiesburg Zoo, said this will have something for everyone.

“We’re doing a Wizard Of Oz theme this year, so as you walk through the front gates, you’ll walk into Kansas and you’ll start to go into OZ. The train ride is a Scooby Doo-themed train ride,” Wilson said.

“What is usually our splash pad becoming a monster mash dance floor and we have a great line-up of Halloween music that we play there, the kids love doing the monster mash dance floor every year,” Wilson added.

The Creepy Cantina and Goblin Grill will be open and offering regular menu items with some Spooky Specials, and Devilish Drinks that everyone will enjoy!

The merry not-too-scary fun includes:

Jeepers Creepers Keepers Animal Encounters

The Spook-tacular Express and Carou-Spell will be running all night for our ghoulish guests to enjoy, and rides are INCLUDED in the admission price!

The Haunted High-Ropes Adventure Course will be open each night of Zoo Boo. Sky-Trail tickets cost $10 and Sky-Tykes tickets cost $5 and can be purchased by the course upon arrival.

Eerie Animal Shows and Alarming Animal Encounters will take place multiple times each evening.

Petrifying Petting Zoo and Wicked Wallaby Walkabout will be open for guests throughout the evening.

Our little ghosts and goblins can gobble on roasted marshmallows at Crawly Camp Capybara.

Monster Mash Dance Party (Fit for Witches, Zombies, & Vampires of all ages) The Monster Mash Dance Party will be spinning the Spookiest of Songs for children and adults to Boogie Down to.

Chilling Cabanas, offering a front-row view of the Monster Mash Dance Party, can be rented on a first-come-first-served basis each evening of Zoo Boo for $75.

Ghoulish Games .........AND MUCH MORE!!

Children are encouraged to wear costumes, and adults are welcome to join in the fun.

Adults are asked to not wear masks unless it is for health reasons, with the mask only covering the nose and mouth. Any mask designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is welcomed by all patrons.

“Fake” weapons of any kind will not be allowed for any guests––this is for the safety of everyone.

Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the gate; however, ticket capacity may be limited, and availability may not be guaranteed at the gate.

Children under the age of two can enter free of charge and the price of the ticket includes unlimited train and carousel rides.

You can order yours in advance here.

All events will occur weather permitting and tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE. If you do not have an e-mail address you will need to set one up.

