West Jones student killed in crash with school bus

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on Wednesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a West Jones High School senior driving the truck died in the crash.

About 11 students were on the bus. None were reported injured in the crash, according to JCSD.

WDAM was told that the school bus was headed to West Jones High School carrying mainly middle school students.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.

Bumgardner said one lane of traffic was reopened about 7:59 am to allow traffic to begin flowing.

MDOT cleared the traffic alerts for the area at 11:04 a.m.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and other emergency service agencies were also on the scene.

Drivers are still asked to use caution in this area.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

A house on West Fourth Street caught fire Wednesday morning.
Lamar County firefighters pull double duty Wednesday morning
