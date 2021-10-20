Top-ranked Bobcats meet No. 13 Gulf Coast in key, South Division showdown

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss (WDAM) – The top-ranked and undefeated Jones College Bobcats have a chance to clinch the top spot in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s South Division.

The Bobcats (7-0, 4-0 MACCC) host No. 13 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.

The Bulldogs (5-2, 3-1) are the defending South Division champions.

The game will air on JCJC.TV, WLAU-FM, 99.3, and SuperTalkLaurel.com with Mark Easley and Luke Johnson on the call.

Jones head coach Steve Buckley said he expects a heavyweight matchup with Gulf Coast.

“I tell the team every week when you win one game, the next one gets bigger,” Buckley said. “We are excited about playing Gulf Coast this week. They are a good football team and that’s very obvious for a lot of reasons. They are well-coached and play hard. It should be an outstanding football game.

“They have a very talented football team at every position, they play hard and they are well coached. You have a recipe for a good football team when you have those three things.”

On the season, Gulf Coast has beaten Holmes Community College, 56-14; Northeast Mississippi Community College, 18-16; Pearl River, Community College 33-10; Copiah-Lincoln Community College, 14-13; and East Central Community College, 31-13.

The Bulldogs have lost 42-37 to Hinds Community College after leading 31-3. Last week, they fell to No. 9 Northwest Mississippi Community College, 38-14.

The Bobcats are coming off their closest game of the season, a 28-22 win at Pearl River.

Buckley said Jones turned the ball over too much, but did plenty of good things to defeat the Wildcats.

“There are three things I told the team that we take from that game,” he said. “Number one, we went on the road and won. Number two, we went on the road and beat a South Division rival opponent. And number three, we are 7-0 at the end of the game and that’s what matters.

“Was it a clean game from us? No, but give Pearl River credit because they had something to do with that. I thought after we looked at it and dissected it, we made the least number of mistakes in that football game than we have made in a game this year.

“What we did was make crucial mistakes and had four turnovers. That was the difference in our production during the course of that game.”

The Bobcats took a 28-10 lead on the first play from scrimmage in the second half when quarterback Quaterius Hawkins ran 79 yards for a touchdown.

But Jones fumbled on its next two plays from scrimmage and the Wildcats turned both of those mistakes into touchdowns.

It was not until Hershey McLaurin of Collins intercepted a Wildcat pass at the Bobcat 23-yard line with 2 minutes, 12 seconds, left in the game that the Bobcats could clinch the win.

“We turned it over on back-to-back plays in their red zone and they got a short field and took advantage of it,” Buckley said. “That was crucial. We had four turnovers and if you take those four plays out of the ballgame, could it be different? I don’t know, but I’m excited about that ballgame and what we did.

“We limited our mistakes way lower than we have been doing, but we made crucial mistakes in the (Pearl River) red zone and turned the ball over.”

The Bobcats got another solid effort from sophomore running back La’Damian Webb, who picked up 170 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns.

It was his seventh, 100-yard game of the season and gave him 1,058 yards, which leads the National Junior College Athletic Association. His 13 rushing touchdowns also lead the nation.

Defensively, McLaurin and Drew Horton had nine tackles each and Zach Causey had eight stops.

Hershey McLaurin, Markel McLaurin of Collins and Mike Cockream each had a pass interception. The Bobcats have 17 interceptions on the season, which leads the NJCAA. Defensive back Ty Rawls had a fumble recovery.

With only two games remaining in regular-season play, Buckley said the Bobcats are in relatively good shape, physically.

“We are pretty healthy at this point,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of bumps and bruises, but after seven games you should have a bunch of bumps and bruises. We will know more this week on a couple of key players.”

The Bobcats end regular-season play with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 28 at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Gulf Coast hosts Southwest Community College on Oct. 39 to wrap up its regular season.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.