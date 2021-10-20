Silver Alert issued for missing Laurel man

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Laurel man.

According to MBI, 58-year-old Mark Gressett, of Laurel, was last seen Tuesday around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of 14th Avenue in Jones County.

Family members say Gressett suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Gressett is described as a black man, standing at 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue plaid pajama bottoms and a black and red tank top with white letters that say “Jamacia.”

MBI believes Gressett is traveling in a 1996 black Chevrolet S-10, going toward an unknown direction.

If anyone has information on Gressett’s whereabouts, contact the Laurel Police Department at (601) 425-4711.

