Scattered storms are expected today with nicer weather this weekend.

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the low 60s. Skies will be cloudy this morning, but scattered t-storms will fire up later this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a 40-50% chance of rain. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 60s.

Scattered showers linger for the first half of Thursday, but skies will clear up later in the day, leaving us partly cloudy for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday and this weekend will be pretty nice! Skies will be sunny with highs topping out into the low 80s.

Next week will start off nice and sunny, but a cold front is expected to move in by the middle part of the week, giving us a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will to be in the low 80s.

