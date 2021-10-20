Win Stuff
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen

Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.(Melissa Rademaker)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local club has come to an agreement with the City of Hattiesburg in a suit to not reopen.

After an executive session at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Hattiesburg’s city attorney announced Roper’s Rockin’ Country Club will not reopen or operate as a club.

“[The] council was concerned because of the incidents that have occurred there over several years. So a suit was filed, and we were able to negotiate an agreement with the owner through his attorney to keep the club from opening or reopening,” said Hattiesburg City Attorney Randy Pope.

This comes almost two months after council members discussed a motion to keep Roper’s Rockin’ Country from reopening while also discussing a motion to close Club Empire.

Club Empire was voted to be temporarily closed in September, and the initial order was served to the club by the City of Hattiesburg on Thursday, Oct. 30. A hearing is set for Friday to determine if or when the club will reopen.

Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.

