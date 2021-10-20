Win Stuff
PRCC’s Jefferson named defensive player of the week

Pearl River Community College linebacker Justin Jefferson (13), seen here earlier in the season...
Pearl River Community College linebacker Justin Jefferson (13), seen here earlier in the season against Mississippi Delta Community College, was named both MACCC and NJCAA Defensive Player of the Week.(Bobby McDuffie / McDuffie Images; LLC | Pearl River Community College Communications)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The awards keep rolling in for Pearl River Community College linebacker Justin Jefferson 

One day after taking home the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Defensive Player of the Week” award, Jefferson was named the National Junior College Athletic Association’s “Defensive Player of the Week.”

Jefferson landed the award for his impact Pearl River’s clash with No. 1 Jones College.

The freshman tallied 15 tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in the contest.

On the season, Jefferson has tallied 45 tackles, 9 1/2 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup.

Jefferson is the first Pearl River football player to take home a national honor this season and is the third Pearl River student-athlete to claim a national award this year, joining Andre Nicholson and Maddux Francis

Pearl River hits the road to visit Southwest Mississippi Community College.

