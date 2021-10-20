Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roper’s is currently open as a liquor store, Roper’s Liquor Barn.
Roper’s Rockin’ Country reaches agreement with City of Hattiesburg to not reopen
Officers discovered that 45-year-old Chad Slade had broken into the church through a doorway.
HPD arrests Hattiesburg man for burglary at Venture Church
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Court records show the settlement was reached on Friday, Oct. 15. The specifics of the...
Suit alleging Laurel officer shot handcuffed man settled
Family members say Gressett suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Silver Alert issued for missing Laurel man

Latest News

The mandate affecting the nation’s largest police department and more than 100,000 other Big...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Atlanta active shooting situation at high rise draws large police presence
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip