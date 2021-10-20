Win Stuff
Player of the Week: Taylorsville RB Cobey Craft

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - First-year head coach Jay Blackledge said the Taylorsville Tartars are “baby-stepping” this season, taking things one week at a time.

Sophomore running back Cobey Craft was high-stepping to the end zone on Friday, helping lift Taylorsville to a 26-6 region win over Lumberton.

“When I see a wide open hole, I see a touchdown,” Craft said. “Just green grass, nothing in front of me. And if someone do get in front of me, I just run them over.”

Craft saw plenty of green grass on Friday, exploding for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries.

“We had good effort, we stuck to the plan,” Craft said. “We had execution going into this game. I just want to thank my line for blocking very well.”

“Craft, he’s been a kid since I’ve been here day one that he comes to work every single day,” Blackledge said. “He’s not a big vocal guy but he’s an extra rep guy, he’s an extra effort guy. We’re glad he’s on our football team. He’s just a joy to be around on a daily basis.”

Craft has been one of the key underclassmen to step up for a team which lost many of its players from last year’s state championship group.

And here come the Tartars again in October – finding their stride with four wins in a row.

“It’s going to be a lot of hard work,” Craft said. “We just need to pay attention to what we do in practice, pay attention to the coaches and details and just continue to get better as a team.”

“We actually had that conversation Sunday afternoon about how we’re going to handle success,” Blackledge said. “Hopefully our kids understand that just because we’ve done whatever the past couple weeks, it’s a new week with a new opponent and it’s still the same goal - we’ve got to win one game a week. It’s a marathon, it ain’t a sprint so we’re keeping it day to day and we just come to work every day.”

