Petal senior selected to state student advisory council

Petal High School senior Renthony Wilson was selected to State Superintendent’s Student...
Petal High School senior Renthony Wilson was selected to State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.(Petal School District)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) – Renthony Wilson, a senior at Petal High School, has been selected by the Mississippi Department of Education to serve on the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

The council includes students in grades 11-12 or college freshmen to serve as members for a term of two school years.

“Our district is proud to have an exceptional student leader like Renthony Wilson represent our school and state,” Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon. “He will be an excellent addition to the council, and I know he will serve them well.”

More than 200 students from across the state completed the initial application step, and 76 submitted complete applications. Among those, 44 students were selected.

They will join the 85 students who are returning to the council from the previous school year or who qualified for the council by becoming a semifinalist for the junior Mississippi State Board of Education representative.

Students from different backgrounds, school size and regions in Mississippi will be able to share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy in Mississippi with State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright.

The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to Wright. The selected students will act as liaisons between MDE and public-school students from across the state.

Full council meetings will be held at least twice during the school year.

