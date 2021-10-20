MSDH: Fewer than 450 new COVID cases reported in Mississippi Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that less than 450 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Wednesday that 448 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Eleven new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, including 10 between Oct. 6 and Oct. 19, including one in each of Jones and Perry counties. Another new death on Oct. 14 was discovered during a review of death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 500,286 and 9,968, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 56,022 COVID-19 cases and 1,021 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,286 cases, 94 deaths

Forrest: 13,438 cases, 250 deaths

Jasper: 3,295 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,825 cases, 242 deaths

Lamar: 10,510 cases, 135 deaths

Marion: 4,225 cases, 107 deaths

Perry: 2,052 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,391 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 474,529 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,928,993 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,358,499 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,927,386 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.