LFD responds to early morning house fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A house in Laurel was lost after being destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Laurel Police Department Chief Leo Brown, firefighters responded to the call of a house fire at 2004 N 5th Ave., at 4:43 a.m. No one was reported to be in the house.

Brown said Shift Commander Capt. Robby Mcclaurin dispatched three fire crews: E-1, E-2 and E-5.

Mcclaurin was the first to arrive at the scene and reported a two-story wood-frame home was taken over by flames.

The E-2 crew was the first responding crew to arrive at the scene and they made a defensive attack, Brown says. The E-5 crew connected the water source to the E-2′s apparatus when they arrived, and the E-1 crew assisted E-2 in the firefighting operations along with E-5 after connecting the water source.

All three crews did a defensive attack and put out the fire in a bit over an hour and were relieved by the oncoming shift at 6:20 a.m. E-2 and E-5 oncoming crews extinguished hot spots from the fire and left the scene around 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to Brown.

