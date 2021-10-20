Win Stuff
Laurel High School math teacher wins Golden Apple Award

This month's Golden Apple Award Winner is Laurel High School Math Teacher, Fred Jackson.
By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This month’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Laurel High School Math Teacher, Fred Jackson.

He told us he tries to let his students know he cares in big ways like offering math tutoring first thing every morning. Then there are the small things like making sure students have their favorite candy on their birthday.

Jackson’s nominator said he goes the extra mile for his kids. He tutors math first thing every morning, and he has a math Youtube channel for them.

Jackson said it’s all about making students feel important.

“I do my best for them because you always want to give them the opportunity where they can succeed. If something happens and they don’t get something done today, it doesn’t mean we can’t get it through to them and get it done the next day. They always want to have the opportunity. You don’t want to close the door on anybody and make sure they can succeed when they want to,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he enjoys the great opportunity of teaching.

“It’s hard to put into words. I really enjoy what I do, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to work with the students,” Jackson said.

If you would like to nominate an educator go to wdam.com/goldenapple.

