Lamar County firefighters pull double duty Wednesday morning

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Various Lamar County volunteer fire departments had their hands full Wednesday morning, responding to two house fires in a span of 5 ½ hours or so.

Both houses were vacant, and no injuries were reported, Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said.

Firefighters first responded about 3 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a fire at 54 Private Drive in Lake Serene. Hill said no one was home at the time of the fire, which destroyed the home.

The second call came at about 8:30 a.m. of a fire at 5217 W. Fourth St. The house suffered major damage.

