Lady Eagles bring mix of youth, experience into 2021-22 season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lady Eagles went through some growing pains last season, finishing 7-12.

But the important thing is Southern Miss grew, with many freshmen gaining valuable experience.

USM’s mix of youth along with four seniors and two Southeastern Conference transfers makes for an intriguing basketball team in coach Joye Lee-McNelis’ 18th season.

Southern Miss opens the 2021-22 campaign on November 9 against William Carey.

“I love them girls,” said USM sophomore Brikayla Gray, a West Jones grad. “They’re very talkative, energetic. And we get along well, we’re always going out, having fun together. And we compete on the court, get things done. Practice has been great, hard-working. We come in and compete every day to get better.”

“It is getting close to the season starting and I’ll tell you, we’re a long ways from being ready but we’re making strides every day,” McNelis said. “When you have four freshmen, three sophomores, two transfers - it’s still a lot to learn. But the thing that I like most about this team is they’re willingness to learn.”

