Jones women’s basketball rated No. 4 in preseason poll
Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Fresh off a fifth consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 championship and its first-ever No. 1 ranking, Jones College enters the 2021-22 season with its highest-ever NJCAA preseason ranking at No. 4.
Jones finished 20-1 last season, claiming conference and region titles.
The Bobcats, who bring back just one starter in Auburn University commit JaKayla Johnson, welcome nine newcomers to the roster, including a pair of transfers from the University of North Alabama and one from Austin Peay State University
Missy Bilderback’s Bobcats open the season by welcoming Wallace State Community College at 5 p.m. Nov. 4 in Ellisville.
