JCSD warns residents of phone scams

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County residents are being warned to be on the lookout for phone scams.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, scammers are calling Jones County residents today and spoofing the department’s phone number.

The callers are advising residents that they missed a court date or have information on a missing person.

JCSD said the scammers are trying to get residents to send money via cash apps, money cards, or debit cards.

“Please do not fall for this scam. These scammers are trying to separate you from your money,” read a Facebook post by JCSD.

Those who wish to report a scam can also contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.

